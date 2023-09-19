Hyderabad’s Ganesh pandals shine bright this festive season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:52 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Photo: Nikitha Sriramoju

Hyderabad: Hyderabad once again finds itself bathed in the glow of devotion and boundless creativity as it observes the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The bustling streets of this city have transformed into a kaleidoscope of colors and culture, each corner adorned with Ganesh pandals, each one narrating a unique tale of faith and fervor.

From the cutting-edge and technologically inspired to the ornately traditional, Hyderabad’s Ganesh pandals are a visual masterpiece. One particular marvel that stands out is the Ganesh Pandal at Kukatpally that pays homage to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) remarkable achievements in space exploration.

Indeed, Ganesh idols of diverse avatars can be found gracing every nook and cranny of the city. The sheer creativity and thorough attention to detail exhibited by the artisans have left the denizens and visitors spellbound. Whether it’s Lord Ganesha bedecked as a warrior, an artist, or even a spirited cricket player, Hyderabad’s artistic talents have breathed life into these divine forms through their craftsmanship.

As the festive fervor sweeps through the city, the delightful pastime of pandal hopping has become the favorite pursuit of Hyderabadis. Families, friends, and tourists alike are flocking to these celestial abodes, marveling at the decorations, and seeking the blessings. The lively ambiance reverberates with devotional melodies and the aroma of street delicacies.

Among the myriad of pandals that have fascinated the hearts of Hyderabadis, Khairatabad Ganesh reigns supreme. This towering idol, standing at 63 feet tall, is a sight that leaves onlookers in sheer wonder. Right from day one of the festival, people throng to this place, drawn by its significance.

Balapur Ganesh, famed for its unique tradition of auctioning the idol after the festivities, continues to captivate the imagination of all. Nestled in the heart of the old city, Gowlipura Ganesh adorns itself with the tapestry of Hyderabad’s rich heritage, blending tradition and modernity in its decor. Meanwhile, the Ganesh pandals in Begum Bazaar continue to captivate with their lavish grandeur.

The Khairatabad metro station in the city has become a bustling hub, witnessing an influx of commuters eager to visit the iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol. The metro system is proving to be the preferred mode of transportation for scores of devotees, with the anticipation of even larger crowds on the upcoming weekends.

Metro authorities have been preparing for this surge in ridership during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Security measures have been heightened to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers. A dedicated help desk has been set up at the Khairatabad metro station to assist commuters. Also, additional ticket counters have been set up.