Hyderabad’s good samaritans rally to protect stray animals amidst looming heat wave

Along with placing the much-needed water bowls, animal welfare organisations are raising awareness of stray well-being during these blistering weather conditions.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 31 March 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: With the forecast of a heat wave in Hyderabad this summer, the city’s Good Samaritans have stepped up efforts to care for the stray animals.

Lack of shelter or access to water makes stray animals like dogs, cats, and cows vulnerable to dehydration, heatstroke, burnt paws, and other heat-related illnesses.

Avian species also face significant challenges during these months. Shakuntala Society for Animal Welfare and Nature (SWAN) which had previously collaborated with the GHMC has so far distributed over 1000 water bowls. Another NGO People for Animals (PFA) has also taken up the task of distributing and maintaining the water bowls, with around 1,500 bowls every year.

“We have over seven pick-up points across the city where anyone interested can come and take a water bowl for free. These are at pet stores or with our volunteers,” says a representative on SWAN.

Shalini from PFA adds that their organisation has area-wise caretakers who play a vital role in looking after their community animals and refilling the bowls regularly.

Along with the NGOs, the veterinary department of the GHMC is also taking measures by placing around 4,900 water bowls across the city.

The corporation is laying special emphasis on care for stray dogs, as lack of food and water in summer often ends up in agitated canine attacks. Every summer, the number of rescue calls also goes up as several dogs are found with their heads stuck in plastic containers in search of food and water.

As the mercury climbs, collective efforts are imperative to safeguard the well-being of these voiceless beings.

“During heat waves, animals are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and even fatalities and hence it’s important to prioritize their well-being. Simple gestures like providing access to shade, ample water, and ventilation can help animals stay cool. By taking proactive measures, we not only embrace compassion but also play a crucial role in preventing unnecessary suffering and loss of life,”-said Jaihari A K, Coordinator for Disaster Preparedness, Response and Relief, Humane Society.

Do’s:

– Provide access to shade and water

– Check their other water sources regularly to make sure they are not empty or contaminated

– Feed during cooler times of the day

– Watch for signs of heat exhaustion like excessive panting, drooling, and lethargy

– Carefully douse them in cool water now and then

Don’ts:

– Do not leave them in closed spaces

– Over-exercise animals during hot weather

– Allow animals to walk on the hot pavement as it can burn their paws

– Do not provide feed that can heat up quickly as it can cause fermentation and lead to further heat generation in the stomach