Providing strays with shelter and care

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 03:36 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Kennels proposed by animal welfare groups for the street dogs in the city

Hyderabad: Monsoon season is an infection-prone time for both humans and animals, especially for strays. With the rain coming down hard and fast for the past few days, stray animals on the city streets are left to endure the wrath of nature without adequate shelter or care.

Keeping in mind the plight of stray animals, animal lovers and welfare nonprofits are stepping forward to do their part. One such organization, People for Animals (PFA) is soon going to launch an adoption programme where it not only educates people on taking care of stray animals, but is also planning to construct shelters for them in the local communities.

The organisation requests people to provide a space in their communities or apartment buildings so that they can build kennels for these stray dogs. Adequate amounts of food, water, and other necessities required for around two months of time will be provided.

“All they have to do is adopt local dogs and reach us out. We will take care of providing the dogs with food and shelter, and ensure it doesn’t burden the individuals involved,” says Vasanthi Vadi, founder and president of PFA, Hyderabad.

The kennels are not closed so that the dogs will be free to move and take shelter whenever required. The program is planned to begin by the first week of August. Those interested can get registered by contacting Shiva Narayana, the Central Incharge at PFA, at 9505537388.

According to Mahesh, a city-based animal lover, providing shelter for stray dogs becomes especially crucial during the monsoon season due to the increased risk of viral and bacterial infections.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the neglect towards stray animals, particularly when it’s pouring heavily outside. One simple yet effective step anyone can take is to offer old clothes or towels to help them stay dry, as animals have the instinct to self-groom,” he says.

Meanwhile, organisations like Animal Welfare Conservation Society, Citizens for Animals, and others are playing their role by rescuing infected, sick, and pregnant animals. They provide the necessary treatment and care before releasing them back to the streets.

“During the monsoon season, stray animals are more susceptible to bacterial and viral infections when they consume rainwater. Skin infections and allergies can also become prevalent during this time. If fleas and ticks are observed, it is important to consult a veterinarian. Additionally, animal birth control programs and anti-rabies vaccinations must not be neglected.

– Sirisha Reddy, Enrich Pet Clinic, Nagole.