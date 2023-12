Hyderabad’s Nandini emerges best athlete at OU Inter-College Athletics Championship

Published Date - 06:06 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Medal winners of the athletics championship on Monday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad athlete A Nandini of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College (TSWRDC) was adjudged best athlete in women’s category of the Osmania University Inter-College Athletics Championship held at Artillery Centre, Golconda, Hyderabad on Monday.

On the second day of the championship, Nandini outclassed her competitors to emerge champions in 100m hurdles, Javelin throw and high jump events. In the men’s category, SK Hazaruddin of BJR College was named the best athlete.

In the team Championships standings, Loyola College led with 31 points ahead of Nizam College who have 27 points for the second place in the men’s category. In the women’s category, TSWRDC with 66 points topped the list and GCPE with 49 points occupied second spot.

Results: 100m: Mens: 1. S Harshavardhan (Loyola) (11.0), 2. G Raghavendra (BJR) (11.2), 3. P Aneesh (GDC) (11.4); Womens: 1. B Ragavarshini (St Joseph) (12.3), 2. Pranathi Lalithya (Loyola Academy) (12.5), 3. Sree Vaishnavi (Loyola Academy) (12.8); 400m: Mens: 1. SK Hazaruddin (BJR) (48.8), 2. E Nithin (MVSR) (50.2), 3. Ramesh (Loyola) (51.0); Womens:1. P Shreya (GCPE) (1:03.8), 2. S Manisha (GCPE) (1:12.1), 3. E Sri Punya (UCE) (1:21.3); 3000m: Mens: 1. P Tanush (SP) (10.30.1), 2. B Mahesh (SP) (11:22.23), 3. G Srikanth (GDC) (11:27.0); Womens: 3000m: 1. M Swapna (GCPE) (15:51.8), 2. E Lavanya (TSWRDC) (16:15.9), 3. P Saritha (GCPE) (16:18.0); 10000m:Mens: 1. NR Rohit Reddy (Loyola) (38.19.08), 2. T Rajesh (Nizam) (38:53.8), 3. A Prasad (OUUCPE) (42:08.8); Womens: 1. M Mallika (TSWRDC) (41:19.0), 2. T Soumya (GCPE) (1hr:03.2) 3. G Shreya (St Anns) (1hr 06.1); Mens: 110m Hurdles: 1. S Kishore (Nizam) (20.27), 2. C Bharath Raj (GCPE) (20.35), 3. Rathod Prakash (PG) (20.71); Womens: 100m Hurdle: 1. A Nandini (TSWRDC) (14.65), 2. A Pranathi Lalithya (Loyola) (15.28), 3. D Anjali Yadav (St Anns) (24.24); Hammer Throw: Mens: 1. D Vinay (Nizam) (44.12), 2. M Chandan Reddy (UCPE) (18.76), 3. T Pradeep (GCPE) (14.80); Womens: 1. Shreya Yadav (St Anns) (15.05), 2. G Manaswini (GCPE) (14.30), 3. SK Muskan (GCPE) (14.17); Javelin Throw: Mens: 1. B Ganesh (GCPE) (45.70), 2. E Teja (GDC, Medak) (44.06), 3. E Deva (GCPE) (43.93);Womens: 1. A Nandini (TSWRDC) (30.25), 2. L Navya (TSWRDC) (24.41), 3. Syed Zenia (Loyola) (24.02); Triple Jump: Mens: 1. E Teja (GDC) (13.45), 2. Chandrasekhar (Veda) (12.77), 3. P Kalyan (Bhavans) (12.37); High Jump: Womens: 1. A Nandini (TSWRDC) (1.40), 2. Indrani (MGPD College) (1.35), 3. Chandini (St Marys) (1.15); 1500m: Mens: 1. K Srinu (GDC) (4:14.89), 2. K Sanju (GDC, Medak) (4:44.56), 3. B Arun Kumar Yadav (GDC) (4:50.11); Womens: 1. M Mallika (TSWRDC) (5:28.98), 2. Reddy Sravani (GCPE) (6:26.95), 3. N Anusha (TSWRDC) (6:32.9); 4x 100m Relay: Mens: 1. Bhavans Vivekananda (47.81), 2. Loyola (47.92), 3. Keshava Memorial (48.97); Womens: 1. Loyola (55.65), 2. GCPE (58.04), 3. Bhavans (1:04.7); Team Championships: Mens: 1. Loyola (31), 2. Nizam College (27); Womens: 1. TSWRDC (66), 2. GCPE (49); Best Athletes: Men: SK Hazaruddin (BJR College); Women: A Nandini (TSWRDC).