Telangana’s Adarsh emerges winner at National U-13 Boys & Girls Chess Championship

09:45 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Adarsh Uppala Sriram emerged winner in the boys category of the Telangana Chess Association’s 36th National Under-13 years Boys & Girls Chess Championship at Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, South Central Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad on Sunday.

In the final round, Sriram defeated Tamil Nadu’s V Raghav to secure 9.5 points for the top honours.

In the girls category, Maharashtra’s G Shreya Hipparagi, with 9.5 points, sealed the title. She defeated State girl B Kirthika, who finished with 8 points.

Results: Final round: Boys: V Raghav (TN) (9) lost to Sriram Adarsh Uppala (TS) (9.5), Md Reyan (Bihar) (8) lost to Viresh Sharnarthi (MH) (9.5), Vandan Alankar Sawai (DL) (9) bt Vivaan Vijay Saraogi (MH) (8), K Adharsh (TN) (8) lost to Sushanth Vaman Shetty (KAR) (9), S Darshan (TN) (7.5) lost to Mrinmoy Rajkhowa (AS) (8.5), Challa Saharsha (TS) (7.5) lost to Siddhanth Poonja (KAR) (8.5), S Madhesh Kumar (PY) (8.5) Drew Madhvendra Pratap Sharma (MP) (8.5), Muthukumar Mukesh (TN) (8.5) bt N Vihaan Karthikeya (TS) (7.5), Malvin Joshua (PY) (8) Drew Sherla Prathamesh (MH) (8), Manas Gaikwad (MH) (8) bt Aarav Saish Amonkar (KAR) (7.5), S Mohit (TN) (7.5) Drew Kushagra Jain (MH) (7.5), Ritesh Maddukuri (TS) (7) lost to Arnav Mahesh Koli (MH) (8), Ram Vishal Parab (MH) (7.5) Drew Pavan Karthikeya Varma Gunturi (TS) (7.5), M Mridav (TN) (7.5) Drew Vihaan Dumir (MH) (7.5); Girls: G Shreya Hipparagi (MH) (9.5) bt B Kirthika (TS) (8), S Sree Shanmathi (TN) (9) bt Akshaya Sathi (KAR) (8.5), SK Vaishnavi (TN) (7.5) lost to Kalyani Sirin (KL) (8.5), Arshiya Das (TR) (8.5) bt Aamuktha Guntaka (AP) (7.5), Nihira Koul (MH) (8) Drew Gorli Nyna (AP) (8), VC Nivedita (TN) (8.5) bt Aadya Gupta (DL) (7.5), Saparya Ghosh (WB) (8) bt Myra Singh (DL) (7.5), S Shriyana Mallya (KAR) (7) lost to G Shivamshika (TS) (8), Yasaswi Krishna Bommi (AP) (7) lost to Modipalli Deekshitha (Telangana) (8), Sherali Pattnaik (UK) (7.5) bt Vaishnavi Radhakrishnan (TN) (7), Katari Sajyotsna (AP) (6.5) lost to Samhita Pungavanam (TS) (7.5), Asudani Ruhani Raj (GJ) (7) Drew Debarati Dey (AS) (7), Bruhathi Kondisetti (TS) (6.5) lost to RV Pavithra (TN) (7.5), Goddeti Hima Tejaswini (AP) (6.5) lost to Vritika, Krushna (MH) (7.5), Aditi Arun (KL) (7.5) bt Sri T Darshini (TS) (6.5).