GMR Hyderabad International Airport introduces ‘smart trolleys’ with screens to guide passengers

The smart trolleys which come attached with a tab-like screen are helpful in guiding travellers around the airport.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:07 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Smart Trolley

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has introduced ‘smart trolleys’ in a pilot project for the convenience of passenger.

The smart trolleys which come attached with a tab-like screen are helpful in guiding travellers around the airport. The screen on the trolley displays important information like the airport access routes, flight timings, directions to gates, product information, locations of stores.

The new smart trolleys have caught the eye of number of passengers who enthusiastically posted videos of it on social media platforms.

One of the videos posted by a woman travelling from Hyderabad to Goa caught the eye of Anand Mahindra, who reposted it with the caption, “That IS pretty cool. I’ve never encountered such trolleys in overseas airports… but I may be wrong. Are we truly amongst the very first to introduce these?”

Speaking on this new development, Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said, “We are thrilled to pioneer this next- generation smart trolleys. The pilot project aims to provide an experiential airport experience for our passengers.”

“These smart trolleys on premises act as a navigation tool, with way finding across the terminal and in exploring other facilities and conveniences. Innovation is our key strength and the positive response we have been receiving from travellers who have been using it has been encouraging,” he added.