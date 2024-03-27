Hyderabad’s richie rich on Hurun global list, Mumbai tops Asia’s billionaire capitals

Hyderabad’s billionaire echelon also included stalwarts such as Rameswar Rao Jupally of My Home Industries, PV Ramprasad Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma and others.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 11:46 PM

Hyderabad: Seventeen dollar billionaires, primarily from the pharma and construction sectors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have made it to The Hurun Global Rich List 2024, which was released recently.

The richest billionaire baron from Hyderabad is pharma major Divi’s Laboratories promoter Murali Divi and family, with a wealth of $7 billion.

P Pitchi Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy, known for their leadership in Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd, the company that recently gained attention for being the second largest contributor of electoral bonds totalling Rs 1,232 crore, were ranked second and third, respectively.

While the city ranked among the top five Indian cities in terms of the number of billionaires, Mumbai surpassed China’s Beijing to become Asia’s billionaire capital with 92 billionaires, leading the list of Indian cities.

New Delhi follows closely behind with 57 billionaires, while Bengaluru holds the third position with 27 billionaires. On the global scale, China leads the tally with 814 billionaires, trailed closely by the US with 800.

India secures the third spot on the list, boasting 271 billionaires.

10 billionaires from Hyderabad:

Murali Divi & family -Net worth: 7 bn – Global rank: 381 – Company: Divi’s Laboratories

P Pitchi Reddy -Net worth: 6 bn – Global rank: 536 – Company: MEIL

PV Krishna Reddy – Net worth: 6 bn – Global rank: 561 – Company: MEIL

Rameswar Rao Jupally – Net worth: 4 bn – Global rank: 942 – Company: My Home Industries

PV Ramprasad Reddy – Net worth: 3 bn – Global rank: 1,024 – Company: Aurobindo Pharma

B Parthasaradhi Reddy – Net worth: 3 bn – Global rank: 1,024 – Company: Hetero Labs

K Satish Reddy – Net worth: 2 bn – Global rank: 1,855 – Company: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

G Amarender Reddy – Net worth: 2 bn – Global rank: 1,855 – Company: GAR

Venkateswarlu Jasti – New worth: 2 bn – Global rank: 2,038 – Company: Suven Pharmaceuticals

M Satyarayana Reddy – Net worth: 2 bn – Global rank: 2,038 -Company: MSN Laboratories