Murali Divi and family reign as Hyderabad’s wealthiest

Hyderabad occupies the fourth spot in the list of the 'Top 20 Cities of Residence of 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich Listers for 2023,' with 87 rich list entries, showing an increase of 23 from the previous year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:19 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: Hurun India and 360 ONE Wealth have jointly released the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. The list features 10 billionaires from Hyderabad who have secured positions on it.

Murali Divi and his family have been recognized as the wealthiest individuals in Hyderabad for the year 2023, amassing a total wealth of Rs 55,700 crore.

Regarding the state of residence of the wealthy individuals on the list, Telangana holds the sixth spot with a total of 95 rich entries. The 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023 has also highlighted the significant gains made by certain individuals year-on-year.

Hyderabad-based P Pitchi Reddy of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures has seen a wealth change of Rs 24,700 crore, now amassing a total wealth of Rs 37,300 crore. Likewise, PV Krishna Reddy’s wealth has increased by Rs 23,700 crore, reaching a total of Rs 35,800 crore. Both P Pitchi Reddy and PV Krishna Reddy have made their debut in the Top 100, with their wealth surging by an impressive 196 per cent.

In addition to these entries, Hyderabad-based PV Ramprasad Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma has also joined the list with a wealth of Rs 21,000 crore.

Murali Divi and family – Rs 55,700 crore

P Pitchi Reddy – Rs 37,300 crore

PV Krishna Reddy – Rs 35,800

PV Ramprasad Reddy – Rs 21,000 crore

India’s top 5

Mukesh Ambani & family – Rs 808,700 crore

Gautam Adani & family – Rs 474,800 crore

Cyrus S Poonawalla & family – Rs 278,500 crore

Shiv Nadar & family – Rs 228,900 crore

Gopichand Hinduja & family – Rs 1,76,500 crore