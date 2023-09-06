Hyderabad’s Sahaja enters pre-quarterfinals at W25K tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Sahaja Mayalappli entered the pre-quarterfinals at the W25K tennis tournament at Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand on Wednesday.

The youngster defeated eighth seeded Polina Latcenko of Russia 6-2, 6-4 in the clash. She will take on Daria Lodikova in the Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

In the doubles, Sahaja, who paired with Adithya Karunarante of Hong Kong, also made it to the quarterfianls with a straight game 6-3, 6-3 win over the Thailand pair of Yatawee Chimcham and Pawinee Ruamrak. The India-Hong Kong duo will next face Salakthip Ounmuang and Hsieh Yu-chieh in the quarterfinals.

