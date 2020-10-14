Hyderbad rains: 13 dead in rain related incidents

By | Published: 1:40 pm

Hyderabad: At Ghousenagar in Bandlaguda eight persons including three children died when a granite made boundary wall collapsed on two asbestos roofed houses.

The victims are identified as Samad Rabbani ( 35) Saba Hashmi (26) Fouzia Naaz (36) Syed Zain (3) Zohaid (19 days) Zakira Begum (50) Syed Sadeq (1) Syeda Anwari (3) died on the spot.

“The owner of the boundary wall had not taken any precautionary measures while constructing the wall. Due to his negligence the wall fell on the houses,” M A Majeed ACP Falaknuma said.

In another incident at Phoolbagh in Chandrayangutta two persons had died in a wall collapse on Tuesday night.

At Gagan Pahad in Shamshabad three people died when a wall of a house collapsed on Tuesday night.

N Prakash Reddy DCP Shamshabad said that eight persons were sleeping in the house when the wall collapsed resulting in death of three persons. The remaining persons are safe.

