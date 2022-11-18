“I did not say anything unparliamentary”: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: BJP MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind has condemned the attack by TRS workers on his house in Hyderabad and claimed that he had not spoken anything ‘unparliamentary’ against the TRS MLC K Kavitha. He accused her of targeting him only to derive political mileage.

Speaking to newsmen, Arvind maintained that the attack on his house was done at the behest of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family members. He attributed it to what he termed as ‘caste arrogance’ and challenged Kavitha to contest against him in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Arvind, who was in Nizamabad when the attack took place, stated that since Kavitha could not face him politically, hence, she was physically attacking him. “This is not the first time I have been physically attacked in the past too I was attacked by TRS workers. I am not afraid of such attacks,” he stated.

He had only said that Kavitha had called up AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her interest to join the Congress. “I said what I heard. What’s wrong with it? She should clarify whether she had contacted Kharge or not”, he maintained.

Arvind accused Kavitha of indulging in such threats as her political career had almost come to an end. On the allegation that the BJP was planning to use Kavitha against her party to destabilize the TRS government like it did in Maharashtra, the BJP MP stated that there is a lot of difference between Eknath Shinde and Kavitha. Kavitha did not command as much support as Shinde commanded in Shiv Sena party.

Interestingly, though Arvind claimed that the TRS workers, who vandalised his house threatened his mother, she told the media that she was inside her room and as there was a lot of noise due to painting work going on in the house she could not hear any sound of broken furniture and glasses or noises of attackers. “I was inside my room. When I came out I noticed that the house was ransacked. No one was in the hall when I came out,”she stated.