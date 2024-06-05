I have not taken Harish Rao’s help to win Medak seat: Raghunandan Rao

BJP Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao said that he had been fighting against BRS ever since he left that party in 2013 and that he would not take the support of the former at any cost.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 06:24 PM

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegation of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that he took the help of BRS to win Medak Lok Sabha seat, BJP Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao accused the Chief Minister of spreading lies to hide his failure to win his home district Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha and MLC seats.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Raghunandan Rao said that he had been fighting against BRS ever since he left that party in 2013 and that he would not take the support of the former at any cost. “I won the seat with the support of BJP workers and not Harish Rao,”he said.

Coming down heavily on Revanth Reddy, the BJP MP said that the Chief Minister could not retain Malkajgiri seat represented by him and win the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency for which he was the in-charge, hence he was trying to divert the attention of the people. “To hide his failure the CM was trying to create a false narrative that BJP won eight seats with the help of BRS,”he alleged.