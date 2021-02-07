I will be CM for next 10 years: KCR

He also advised the party cadre not to make unwarranted comments on the issue or indulge in speculation.

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Hyderabad: Putting an end to speculation about leadership change in Telangana State, TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday made it clear in no uncertain terms that he was in the pink of health and will continue in the Chief Minister’s post for the next ten years.

He also advised the party cadre not to make unwarranted comments on the issue or indulge in speculation.

The Chief Minister was addressing the TRS State Executive Committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters here. The meeting lasted over two-and-half hours when various issues pertaining to party membership, constitution of the party committees from village level to the State level, election of party President, the party’s annual meeting scheduled for April 27 and other issues were discussed at length.

As per directions of the TRS President, the party will commence its membership drive from February 12 and aims to surpass the previous record of over 60 lakh. He is learnt to have asked the party leaders to ensure enrollment of at least 50,000 members from each Assembly constituency. Simultaneously, arrangements will be made for the constitution of the party committees at all levels, followed by election of the party President. The party will organise the annual plenary on April 27, followed by a massive public meeting.

Chandrashekhar Rao is also learnt to have discussed the upcoming elections for two MLC Graduates Constituencies, Nagarjunagar bypoll and also municipal elections to around six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). He was confident that the TRS will reign supreme in all the elections. Further, he is said to have clarified that the names of candidates for the posts of the GHMC Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will be announced in a sealed cover on the election day. He instructed the TRS corporators and ex-officio members to support the candidates announced by the party leadership.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .