IAS probationers visit Telangana Police Integrated Command Control Center

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Eight IAS probationers of 2020 batch allotted to Telangana cadre, visited the Telangana State Integrated Command Control Center and Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate as part of an official visit to familiarize themselves with the functioning of the police department and to study the technological advancements of Hyderabad City Police.

During the visit, they were briefed on the engineering features of the building and given an overview of the technology fusion center, crisis management center, CCTVs and analytics features of the Command Control Center. The trainees got an exposure to police operations, technical, administrative and other coordination aspects.

The trainee officers also visited the museum and helipad. Later they met Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand who explained them about the city police history, functioning of various wings, technological advancements, and the importance of applications being used to control crime and uphold the law and order.

The team of probationers included Makarandu Manda, Mayank Mittal, B.Rahul, Apurv Chauhan, Praful Desai, Abhishek Augustya, Ashwini Wakhade and Pratibha Singh.