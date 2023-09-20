IB syllabus in AP Govt schools, a historic decision: Minister

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:55 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a historic decision to introduce International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools, Information and Public Relations minister C. Venugopala Krishna said here on Wednesday.

Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting, he said the decision was taken to raise the educational standards to international level. “We are marching towards IB syllabus which is in vogue in the US. By introducing it here, students will benefit from their childhood,” he stated.

Disclosing the decisions taken by the Cabinet on the day, the Minister said it was decided to regularise the services contract employees by which 10,115 contract employees and 11,630 employees of APVP would benefit.

Also, it was decided to provide a house-site to every government employee by the time retires and also extend the benefits of Arogya Sri and fee reimbursement to the children of retired government employees, he dislcosed.

A new scheme–Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam – would be introduced for those appearing for the UPSC examinations under which candidates would be provided an assistance of Rs.50,000 to Rs.1 lakh, the minister revealed.

Other decisions include construction of a huge convention centre on five acres at Visakhapatnam, and shifting of the Kakinada bulk drug project to Nakkapalli which would be set up on government land.