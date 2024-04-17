“Bapu, I have become IAS”: Akhil’s journey to success

In 2021, he had won the 566th rank, after which he got a job as an Assistant Commissioner of Police with the Delhi Police. However, Akhil decided to take one more chance and took one year of extraordinary leave.

Siddipet: Buddhi Naresh, a farmer from Kondapak in Siddipet district, saw his mobile phone ringing on Tuesday afternoon when he was engaged in daily farm work.

As he took the phone to see who was calling, it was his elder son Akhil. When Naresh answered the call, the first thing heard was: “Bapu, Nenu IAS aiya” (I have become IAS). Naresh, his wife Lalitha and their younger son Ajay were overjoyed as they heard the news that Akhil had secured the 321st rank in the UPSC-2023 examinations, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

This was not the first time that Akhil cracked the UPSC examination.

However, he missed a UPSC rank by a whisker last year, after which he again made an attempt in 2023. Despite joining training for the ACP post in Delhi in December 2023, he had continued his preparation for the interview utilising whatever time he got.

The hard work paid off for Akhil as he got a much better rank this time. Speaking to Telangana Today over phone from New Delhi during a break in his training session, Akhil said he would certainly get into the IAS this year.

Akhil, who never attended any coaching, had completed civil engineering from Kakatiya Institute of Technology, Warangal in 2018.

He stayed at Kondapaka, browsed material available online to prepare his own notes for preparation. Beginning in 2019, Akhil had made five attempts so far.

Though he had failed to clear the preliminary examination in the first attempt, he had cleared it in the next four attempts. Akhil cleared the mains three times, cleared the interview twice, and is all set to get into the IAS this time.