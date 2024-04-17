KTR congratulates UPSC rankers from Telugu States

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao congratulated the youngsters from Telangana for their performance in the UPSC Civil Services examination.

He appreciated the outstanding performance of Palamuru native D Ananya Reddy, who secured the third rank at the national level in her very first attempt, bringing pride and recognition to Telangana.

Expressing his delight on social media, Rama Rao said for the second consecutive year, a civils aspirant from Telangana clinched the third rank at the national level.

He lauded the commendable performance of other Telangana candidates, including Nandala Saikiran, KN Chandana Jahnavi, and Merugu Kaushik, who secured ranks within the top 100.

He said a total of 60 Telugu candidates securing ranks in the UPSC exams was a moment of pride for people of both the Telugu States.

He wished them all success and hoped that they would actively contribute to the future development of the nation.