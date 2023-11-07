Ibrahim Zadran makes history with world cup century for Afghanistan

The right-handed batsman achieved this feat against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:21 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Afghanistan’s opener Ibrahim Zadran made history by becoming the first-ever Afghanistan batsman to score a century in World Cup history.

He took 131 balls to reach the century mark and remained not out by the end of Afghanistan’s innings, scoring 129* runs off 143 balls, which included 8 fours and 3 sixes.

Zadran secured his place in the record books with his sensible play, taking singles and hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

His elegant knock helped the Afghanistan team register a total of 291 runs on the scoreboard.