If 24 hour power supply was easy, why didn’t Congress implement it, asks KTR

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had claimed that Congress had the patent for free power supply to farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Yadagirigutta: Stating that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only Chief Minister who was extending 24 hour free power supply to farmers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked if it was an easy task, why did the Congress not implement the same during its tenure.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had claimed that Congress had the patent for free power supply to farmers. Before the 2014 elections, they had promised six hours of power supply to farmers but could not supply quality power even for three hours, he said while addressing a road show at Alair here on Monday.

“Who introduced Rythu Bandhu programme?” Rama Rao asked the gathering and in unison they replied it was Chandrashekhar Rao. Then why did the Congress not introduce any such programme during their rule, he asked the gathering.

The Congress did not introduce Rythu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi or KCR Kits and could not construct the Yadagirigutta temple. Having been elected for 11 times and failed to support the farmers during its 65 years rule, the Congress was pleading with the people for one more chance.

Under the BRS rule, Rs.73,000 crore were deposited into bank accounts of 70,000 farmers. In the past, elected representatives were worried to step into villages fearing protests by women with empty pots. There were no drinking water woes or power supply issues now, he said

“Erstwhile Nalgonda leads in paddy production in Telangana. Electing Congress means going back to the days of poverty and debts,” Rama Rao said.

After December 3, the Chief Minister would launch four new welfare programmes, including Soubhagya Lakshmi under which women aged above 18 years would be given Rs.3,000. Similarly, Aasara pensions for single women and beedi workers would be increased to Rs.5000 from Rs.2000, he said.

While, the TPCC president claims three hour power supply was sufficient for farmers, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy had stated that Rythu Bandhu was unwanted programme. Another Congress leader announced that Dharani portal would be scrapped and Patwari system would be reinstated, the BRS working president said.

“The BRS Government will increase the Rythu Bandhu assistance from Rs.10,000 to Rs.16,000” Rama Rao said. All the BCs, SC and STs owning assigned lands, will get complete land ownership rights in the next term, he added.