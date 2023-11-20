Telangana Elections: Private Teachers Forum extends support to BRS

As a token of gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support during the pandemic, three lakh private teachers have announced their support to the BRS in the elections, TPTF president Sheik Shabbir Ali and General Secretary Nirupama Sanjay said in a statement.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:53 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Considering the support extended to them during the Covid pandemic, the Telangana Private Teachers Forum (TPTF) have announced unconditional support to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

To this effect, the TPTF members met BRS Working president KT Rama Rao here on Monday.

During the meeting, the TPTF members said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only Chief Minister who had extended a monthly financial assistance of Rs.2,000 and 25 kg of fine rice to private teachers.

