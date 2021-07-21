IIIT-Hyderabad study on power consumption pattern

IIIT-H scholars will select 2,000 houses to monitor overall energy utilisation for one year

Hyderabad: Researchers from the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H) are working on a project, Residential Building Energy Demand Reduction in India (RESIDE), as part of which they will study the electricity consumption pattern in 2,000 homes across several cities, including Hyderabad, in five climatic zones in the country.

The project, Indo-UK collaboration, is being funded by the Department of Science and Technology. A Smart Home Energy Management System (SHEMS) has been designed as a part of the project which will enable house owners to adjust device usage to optimize energy efficiency with continuous feedback.

The system will be deployed in 200 homes in Hyderabad to assess the impact of energy feedback on users’ energy consumption behaviour. The homeowners will be provided normative feedback, energy saving tips and a time-varying tariff structure to make decisions on the appliance usage.

According to the researchers, energy meters in the SHEMS will monitor the overall energy consumption in houses. The smart sockets will monitor appliance-level energy consumption along with low-cost sensors like window open/close sensors, a temperature-humidity sensor, and an IR emitter to remotely control connected devices, they said. The data captured from the monitoring devices and sensors, and other controls and scheduling options will be made available on the unified app.

“The field studies over a 12-month period will provide a detailed understanding of the usage pattern to generate an online repository of data of residential energy and thermal comfort,” said Prof. Vishal Garg, head, Centre for IT in Building Science at IIIT-H, in a blog of the institute https://blogs.iiit.ac.in/smart-homes/.

The project partners-Oxford Brookes University, UWE Bristol and MNIT Jaipur along with industry, real-estate partners and technical bodies will generate a multi-domain dataset to help researchers in developing typical residential archetypes for India, they said.

