Kamareddy: Domestic power consumption on rise due to high temperature

The power demand is likely to fall in the second week of the month as harvesting season would be at the peak, the officials said.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 3 April 2024, 06:40 PM

Kamareddy: Rising temperatures has led to a sharp rise in power consumption in the district in the last ten days. According to officials, the daily power consumption in the district has touched six million units in the last two weeks.

The district is witnessing increase in domestic and commercial power consumption due rise in temperature.

Also Read Telangana witnesses unprecedented increase in power consumption

Around 10 mandals across the district are recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

However, the power demand in the agriculture sector has come down to a large extent in the last one week owing to a reduction in agricultural activities in the district.

The power demand is likely to fall in the second week of the month as harvesting season would be at the peak, the officials said.

About 2.5 lakh acres have been brought under cultivation in the district during the Yasangi season.

With projections of heat waves continuing in several parts of the State, power consumption was expected to be high till June, power officials stated.

They claimed that the Telangana power utilities were able to manage the demand by ensuring enough supply of power to all the sectors without resorting to any major power cuts.

“We are ensuring that there is no gap between demand and supply of power,”an official said.