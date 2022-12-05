| Iiit Hyderabad To Host One Day Annual Conference On Data Driven Tech On Dec 17

Dr Reddy's, Optum, ZEDF, Stellantis, Intel, and CARE India (formerly Gates Foundation) are some of the prominent companies participating in the conference

Hyderabad: IIIT-Hyderabad (through its applied AI centres -IHub-Data and INAI) is hosting a one-day Annual Conference on Data Driven Technologies on December 17.

The conference, initiated by the Technical Innovation Hub of IIITH (iHub-Data) and Intel’s Initiative on Applied AI (INAI) at IIITH will deliberate at length, market research opportunities on academic research initiatives. There would be panel discussions on verticals in AI for Healthcare and AI in Mobility. Plenary sessions for these panel discussions would feature experts from academics, industry and public policy (government officials).

Those interested in participating or attending the conference can register at https://bit.ly/3XPL21A