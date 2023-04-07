IIMC Hyderabad to conduct commerce talent test for UG, PG students

Registrations for the commerce talent test will commence from 12.30 pm and the admission to the test is on a first come first served basis with an entry fee of Rs 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Registrations for the commerce talent test will commence from 12.30 pm and the admission to the test is on a first come first served basis with an entry fee of Rs 30

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC), Hyderabad, and Ashoka School of Business are conducting a Statewide commerce talent test for undergraduate and postgraduate students at IIMC, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad, at 2 pm on April 10.

The winners will be presented Rs.5,000, Rs.3,000 and Rs.2,000 as first, second and third prizes respectively apart from 10 consolation prizes of Rs.500 each, Principal K Raghu Veer said.

Registrations will commence from 12.30 pm and the admission to the test is on a first come first served basis with an entry fee of Rs.30. Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana are media partners for the test.

For more details, contact 9700871066, 9052810304, 9959150970, 9493976082 & 9052263033.