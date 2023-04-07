Friday, Apr 7, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 7 April 23
IIMC Hyderabad to conduct commerce talent test for UG, PG students
Registrations for the commerce talent test will commence from 12.30 pm and the admission to the test is on a first come first served basis with an entry fee of Rs 30

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC), Hyderabad, and Ashoka School of Business are conducting a Statewide commerce talent test for undergraduate and postgraduate students at IIMC, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad, at 2 pm on April 10.

The winners will be presented Rs.5,000, Rs.3,000 and Rs.2,000 as first, second and third prizes respectively apart from 10 consolation prizes of Rs.500 each, Principal K Raghu Veer said.

Registrations will commence from 12.30 pm and the admission to the test is on a first come first served basis with an entry fee of Rs.30. Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana are media partners for the test.

For more details, contact 9700871066, 9052810304, 9959150970, 9493976082 & 9052263033.

