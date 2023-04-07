| Digiyatra At Hyderabad Airport Step By Step Guide To Use The Service For Easy Travel

DigiYatra at Hyderabad airport: Step-by-step guide to use the service for easy travel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has introduced DigiYatra, aimed at making air travel more seamless and efficient for passengers.

The system, which has been developed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is now operational and available to domestic passengers travelling from RGIA.

DigiYatra is a digital system that allows passengers to go through the airport using facial recognition technology, eliminating the need for physical documents and manual checks.

Here are step-by-step procedures to use the DigiYatra system at RGIA:

To enroll:

Step 1: Install the DigiYatra app on your phone from PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS). Register using your mobile number and enter the OTP sent to your phone.

Step 2: Link your ID credentials using DigiLocker or Offline Aadhaar. If you choose the latter, upload an XML file. Note that Aadhaar below five years of age will not be accepted.

Step 3: Provide a clear selfie.

Step 4: Upload your boarding pass on the DigiYatra app and share it with the departure airport. Make sure your name on the flight ticket, Aadhaar, and boarding pass are the same when uploading documents.

To use the system at the airport:

Stage 1: Arrive at the departure gate no. 8 to use DigiYatra. Share and scan your bar-coded boarding pass/mobile boarding pass at the gate. Look into the camera of the facial recognition system installed at the gate. After successful validation, the e-gate will open automatically to allow entry.

Stage 2: Now, head towards the security holding area. Look into the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate. After successful validation, the gates will open to let you in.

Stage 3: Use DigiYatra to pass through the boarding gate.

The DigiYatra system is being tested at several other airports in India and is expected to be rolled out to more airports in the coming months.