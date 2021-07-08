IISc, TalentSprint announce certification programme in digital manufacturing

Current and aspiring professionals with over one year experience working in strategic roles in manufacturing across industry and having an engineering degree are eligible for the course.

Hyderabad: Digital transformation in manufacturing is emerging globally with many diverse sectors adopting the concept of smart factories to transform their businesses. Many studies have pointed towards this transformation. In order to train professionals in this digital expertise, TalentSprint along with IISc has launched PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factories.

Current and aspiring professionals with over one year experience working in strategic roles in manufacturing across industry and having an engineering degree are eligible for the course. The duration of the course is five months and will be delivered through a hybrid model (having both offline and online mode of teaching).

The course fee is set at Rs 3.64 lakh with scholarship and easy EMI options available and the first cohort will start from September 2021.

The five-month programme, coordinated by the Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing (CPDM) at IISc, will have 15+ interdisciplinary faculty groups comprising product design and manufacturing, mechanical engineering, electronics systems engineering, materials engineering, computer science and automation departments at IISc. Live interactive masterclass lectures on TalentSprint’s digital learning platform ipearl.ai, hands-on labs using digital tools and live project implementation at IISc Smart Factory Labs are some of the highlights of the programme.

Prof Amaresh Chakrabarti, Head of CPDM, IISc, said, “We are very pleased to announce the PG Level Advanced Certification Programme in Digital Manufacturing and Smart Factory which will now allow us to offer our research expertise to train industry professionals and power Industry 4.0 adoption in India.”

Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint said, “We are delighted about this program, our fifth with IISc, which will train professionals to become key drivers of Industry 4.0 and steer India towards self-reliance.”

