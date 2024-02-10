Carnegie Mellon University collabs with TalentSprint

As part of the partnership, faculty from SCS at CMU will offer specialized master-classes to the students of the TechWise programme, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 05:33 PM

As part of the partnership, faculty from SCS at CMU will offer specialized master-classes to the students of the TechWise programme, a press release said.

Hyderabad: Carnegie Mellon University – School of Computer Science (CMU-SCS), Pittsburgh, US, has recently partnered with TalentSprint, an ed-tech company for TechWise, a 18-month immersive programme supported by Google.

As part of the partnership, faculty from SCS at CMU will offer specialized master-classes to the students of the TechWise programme, a press release said. Students who clear their assessments will be awarded a certificate of completion from SCS’s Executive and Professional education team.

Introduced in 2022, TechWise is an extensive 18-month immersive programme designed and delivered by TalentSprint. The programme fee is sponsored by Google which makes it completely free for the participants.

It is further supplemented by an additional scholarship that aids in covering essential expenses. Participants will benefit from Google’s dedicated mentorship, fostering their professional preparedness, it added.