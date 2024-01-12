TalentSprint and Google partner for 6th cohort of Women Engineers program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 04:56 PM

Hyderabad: TalentSprint has announced the launch of the sixth cohort of its Women Engineers (WE) program, supported by Google. The 6th cohort will offer 200 seats to first-year women engineering students from different strata of socio economic background across the country.

The program entails a 100 per cent scholarship that covers program fee, and an additional rewarding cash scholarship of Rs. 1 lakh, a press release said.

The Women Engineers Program has been encouraging and supporting women pursuing careers in engineering, a field where gender diversity is traditionally underrepresented. By providing financial assistance and unique opportunities, the program seeks to empower aspiring and deserving women engineers to achieve their academic and professional goals.

Beyond financial support, selected students will gain access to a range of benefits, including mentorship programs with Google engineers, bootcamps, access to networking events and potential career opportunities to help young women engineers build a strong foundation for their future tech careers. In its five previous cohorts, the program has positively impacted over 950 students selected from over 100,000 applicants.

The last date to apply for Cohort 6 is January 18 and for more information, interested students can visit the website: we.talentsprint.com