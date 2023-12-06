TalentSprint, IIM Lucknow collaborate to introduce Executive General Management program

Published Date - 05:51 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

The 11-month programme, being offered as part of the collaboration, is designed to equip professionals and executives with the expertise and managerial acumen required to excel in today's dynamic business landscape.

Hyderabad: TalentSprint, an ed-tech company, and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, have announced their strategic partnership and launch of an Executive General Management programme for professionals.

The executive-friendly format of the programme requires 220 hours of immersive learning that includes 12 days of campus visit to IIM Lucknow. Leveraging the unique strengths of IIM Lucknow’s faculty and TalentSprint’s online learning platform, the program promises to be a game-changer for those aspiring to hone their general management prowess.

IIM Lucknow Director Prof. Archana Shukla said there has been a high demand for general management professionals who can understand how everything in an organization works together and can find solutions with a holistic view.

“We think that through this strategic collaboration, we can make learning experiences that can truly change careers for the better,” Prof. Shukla said.

TalentSprint CEO and MD Santanu Paul said the partnership represents the convergence of academic rigor and technological innovation, aimed at empowering professionals to lead in an ever-evolving and highly disrupted business landscape. To know more about the program, visit https://talentsprint.com/course/executive-general-management-program-iim-lucknow.