| Iit Hyderabad Collaborates With Amrita Hospital To Develop New Tech In Radiation Therapy

IIT-Hyderabad collaborates with Amrita Hospital to develop new tech in radiation therapy

Dr. Bhaskar Viswanathan has been selected for a research grant, meant to develop an indigenous robotic ultrasound for tumor motion and radiation hyperthermia for cancer treatment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 05:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad is collaborating with Amrita Hospital, Faridabad to develop new technology in radiation therapy.

As a part of this initiative, Dr. Bhaskar Viswanathan, Head, Department of Radiation Oncology, Amrita Hospital, has been selected for a research grant, meant to develop an indigenous robotic ultrasound for tumor motion and radiation hyperthermia for cancer treatment.

Also Read List out 2 lakh job vacancies to be filled this year: BRS

The technology would be developed in association with Dr. Avinash Eranki, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Medical Ultrasound Research Laboratory of IIT – Hyderabad, Eranki Labs Private Limited, and Amrita Centre for Advanced Robotics.

“It is a non-invasive technique that uses focused ultrasound waves and has a huge potential in cancer treatment like tumor ablation, mild hyperthermia for radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and motion management during radiation delivery,” Dr. Viswanathan said.

Dr. Eranki said the need for spatially precise and efficacious delivery of radiation and ultrasound energy is possibly a key to improved outcomes in patients with debilitating cancer disease.

“The collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and Eranki Labs Private Limited enhances the project’s scope, leveraging the expertise of both medical and engineering domains. This interdisciplinary partnership is crucial for advancing technology in cancer care, emphasizing a holistic approach to treatment innovation. We expect to complete the project in three years, the grant for which was provided to us by the ICMR,” Dr. Viswanathan added.