List out 2 lakh job vacancies to be filled this year: BRS

By all means, the government should ensure the recruitment would be completed for the jobs notified well before the year end.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 05:11 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday wanted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to at least to list out the two lakh job vacancies the State government seeks to fill up this year by the end of February, so that the job aspirants would be able to start preparing for recruitment tests in earnest.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the new government should adopt a planned approach for unfolding the recruitment process. By all means, the government should ensure the recruitment would be completed for the jobs notified well before the year end.

He also sounded a caution to the government against attempting further reorganisation of districts and renaming them as it would impact the availability of jobs.

Over 1.60 lakh jobs were filled up by the BRS government. The jobs given to the nurses recently were notified by BRS government. The Congress government should have acknowledged the fact before handing over the appointment letter to the selected candidates.

On the issue of police permission to the Nalgonda public meeting planned on February 13, he said neither the government nor the police would be able to stop it. If needed, the High Court would be moved on the issue, he asserted.