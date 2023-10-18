IIT-Kharagpur student from Medak found hanging

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

File Photo (Kethavath Kiran Chandra)

Medak: A third year Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur (IIT-K) student was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was Kethavath Kiran Chandra (22) of Saju Thanda of Masaipet Mandal.

Kiran Chandra”s father, a government teacher, got the information from IIT-Kharagpur authorities Wednesday evening. Chandra was a third year student of Electrical Engineering. He was reportedly depressed on preparing his project work.

The local police have registered a case. Efforts were on to bring the body to his native village.