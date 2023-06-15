IIT-Madras launches online BS Electronic Systems programme

The online programme at IIT-Madras is aimed at preparing professionals for the fast-emerging electronics manufacturing sector in the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Dr Radhakrishna Ganti, Associate Professor and Dr S Aniruddhan, Associate Professor, Dept.of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind by any Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the IIT-Madras has launched an online BS Electronic Systems programme this year.

Unlike BTech programmes at IITs that mandate JEE Advanced scores, this new four-year programme is open to everyone irrespective of age provided they complete Intermediate or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics.

The online programme is aimed at preparing professionals for the fast-emerging electronics manufacturing sector in the country with course curriculum designed in consultation with the industry experts and making students job ready.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the programme offers multiple exit options. The learners can exit after one-year with a foundation level certificate on completion of 44 credits. A diploma will be awarded to students on completion of another 42 credits. Those who successfully pursue the four-programme will be awarded BS Electronic Systems degree.

Applicants who qualify in the JEE can directly take admission without the need of the foundational level, IIT-Madras Department of Electrical Engineering Associate Professor Dr. Radha Krishna Ganti said on Thursday.

The best part of the programme is that it allows students to learn at their own pace. However, students must complete the courses taken up for that particular year before proceeding further and the programme can be pursued up to a maximum of eight years.

Selection to the programme is on the basis of the qualifier assignments and examination for which the IIT-Madras will be providing required material and training. Students will have video lectures, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions besides online assignments, while quizzes, exams and labs will be conducted in-person.

“There will be weekly or monthly online classes and interactive sessions with professors as well,” Dr. Ganti said.

The proctored exams will be held in select centres spread across the country. Apart from providing lab kits, which can be used for performing small experiments while pursuing the course online at home, the course mandates students to attend in-person lab sessions at IIT-Madras.

Some parts of the course would be overlapping with the BTech ECE programme. However, in depth knowledge in Electronics with a blend of the software component would be imparted in the BS Electronic Systems programme, IIT-Madras Department of Electrical Engineering Associate Professor Dr. S Aniruddhan said. Scholarships are offered to students from different backgrounds based on the parental annual income.

Registrations can be done at https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/ on or before June 25.

BS in Electronic Systems

– Three level programme – Foundation, Diploma and Degree

– JEE not mandatory for admission

Subjects to be taught:

– Foundation level – English, Mathematics, Electronic Systems Thinking, Basic Digital Systems, Electronic Circuits and lab

– Diploma level – Signals and Systems, Analog Electronic Circuits, Digital Signal Processing, and Sensors and Applications

– Degree level – Advanced-level and elective courses

* Course fee:

– Foundation level: Rs.80,000

– Diploma – Rs.2.48 lakh

– BS – Rs.5.84 lakh

– IIT-Madras to offer placement assistance

– Job opportunities are available in industries such as Automotive, Semiconductor, and Defence, among others

Job roles

– Electronic System Designer

– Embedded System Developer

– Electronic Hardware Specialist

– System Testing Engineer

– Electronics Research Engineer