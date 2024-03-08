KTR invited to address Entrepreneurship Summit 2024 at IIT-Madras

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 08:30 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao was invited to deliver a keynote address at the annual Entrepreneurial Summit (E-Summit) to be held at IIT-Madras which commenced in Chennai on Thursday. IIT-Madras, one of the premier engineering institutes in the country, is hosting the 9th edition of its annual Entrepreneurship Summit from March 7 to 10, to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

The E-Summit 2024 at IIT-Madras is a widely acclaimed event aimed to provide a platform for meaningful discussions on innovation and leadership, to foster an entrepreneurial spirit among young engineers. The event brings together prominent figures in entrepreneurship, organisational leaders, policymakers, and eminent personalities from India and abroad.

In an official invitation, the IIT-Madras student body expressed their eagerness to have KT Rama Rao address the E-Summit, scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday. Rama Rao has been invited to the event recognising his extensive experience in the field of entrepreneurship, to share his insights and inspire aspiring entrepreneurs. Other prominent persons to attend the event include union Minister Piyush Goyal, Infosys co-founder Chris Gopalakrishnan and HC co-founder Ajay Chaudhary among others.