IIIT-H, Coursera launch eMSIT

The eMSIT is the first master’s degree programme from an Indian university offered on Coursera. It integrates and recognises industry microcredentials, creating pathways for students to advance their learning journey.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 11:31 PM

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has launched an online Master of Science in Information Technology (eMSIT) on Coursera, an online learning platform.

The eMSIT is the first master’s degree programme from an Indian university offered on Coursera. It integrates and recognises industry microcredentials, creating pathways for students to advance their learning journey.

“We are honoured to partner with IIIT Hyderabad to bring the benefits of the high-quality, affordable education the university is known for to learners across India and beyond,” said Raghav Gupta, MD, (India and Asia Pacific), Coursera.

To learn more and apply: https:// www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-scienceinformation-technology-iiithyderabad/academics.