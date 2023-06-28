Zorawar supports ex-wife Kusha Kapila after she gets trolled

After announcing the separation, Kusha faced a lot of backlash online after her old interviews started surfacing on social media.

By ANI Updated On - 02:33 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Mumbai: Social media star Kusha Kapila and her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia recently announced their separation via a post on Instagram.

After announcing the separation, Kusha faced a lot of backlash online after her old interviews started surfacing on social media.

Amid all the backlash, her ex-husband Zorawar broke his silence and came in support of Kusha.

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, Zorawar shared a note on his stories which reads, “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better.” Recently, Kusha’s old interviews surfaced on social media in which she could be seen interacting with Karan Johar.

During their conversation, Karan was heard telling her, “Remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity.” To which she replied, “I believe that.” Her reaction to this old interview didn’t go down well with some of the audience.

Reportedly, the duo tied the knot in 2017 after years of dating.

On Monday, Kusha shared a note on their Instagram handle which reads, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.” She added, “A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other.” Kusha is a popular social media influencer. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh’s film ‘Plan A Plan B’ which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Apart from that, she also appeared in web shows like ‘Masaba Masaba’, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ and ‘Comicstaan’.

On the other hand, Zorawar is also a social media influencer with 90 thousand followers on Instagram.