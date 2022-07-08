IMD forecasts extreme rainfall in Telangana for July 8 and 9; red alert issued

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:10 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Forecasting extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Telangana in coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange warnings for two days— July 8 and 9. Explaining the cause for the heavy rains, the IMD has said that there is a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

“The monsoon trough now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Jabalpur, Pendra Road, Kalingapatnam, cyclonic circulation over northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and then eastwards to East-central Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level,” said the press release.

“Under the influence of this situation, Telangana has been issued red warnings, thereafter orange warnings,” said K Nagaratna, Head of IMD – Hyderabad.

Forecast for July 8:

A red alert has been issued in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and Siddipet districts, indicating extremely heavy rains.

Orange alerts have been issued in the districts of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy, indicating heavy to very heavy rains. The remaining districts of the state have been issued a yellow rain alert.

Forecast for July 9:

A red alert has been issued in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) districts, indicating extremely heavy rains.

Orange alerts have been issued in the districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Jagityal,Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli,Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, indicating heavy to very heavy rains. The remaining districts of the state have been issued a yellow rain alert.

For Hyderabad, the IMD said that for the next 48 hours, the sky would be generally cloudy with light to moderate thundershowers. Intense spells of rain are likely in the city, it added. IMD also warned of heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27°C and 21°C respectively, IMD said.

