IMD Hyderabad predicts excess rainfall in Telangana for early September

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has issued an extended range forecast for Telangana, indicating the likelihood of excess rainfall across the state for the first two weeks of September, up to September 14.

According to the IMD’s forecast, a significant weather system is set to develop in the Bay of Bengal during the early part of September. Specifically, a cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal during the middle of the first week. As a consequence of this system’s development, a low-pressure area is likely to emerge over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, subsequently moving in a west-northwestward direction.

The formation of a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal during the first week of September indicates the possibility of increased moisture incursion into Telangana. This, in turn, raises the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the region.

The IMD further pointed out that a similar weather pattern could repeat itself during the second week of September, with the potential formation of another cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal.

While the exact trajectory and intensity of this system are yet to be determined, it adds to the overall expectation of abundant rainfall during the early part of the month. However, the forecast further states that there is no probability of cyclogenesis in the region. This means that while cyclonic circulations are likely, the formation of a full-fledged cyclone are not present.