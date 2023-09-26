IMD predicts rains in Hyderabad; Yellow alert in place

A yellow alert has been issued for the city, indicating potentially moderate rain and thunderstorms, effective until September 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an increase in thunderstorm activity in Hyderabad starting Wednesday, which is expected to continue until the end of the month, including on Ganesh immersion day, September 28.

A yellow alert has been issued for the city, indicating potentially moderate rain and thunderstorms, effective until September 30.

Rainfall is expected to taper off starting October 1.

On Tuesday, the IMD has identified a cyclonic circulation over Telangana in the lower tropospheric levels, which is contributing to the upcoming weather pattern. In Telangana as a whole, the IMD predicts fairly widespread rains on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

On Wednesday, moderate rains are expected in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Yadadri, Wanaparthy, and Jangaon districts, while lighter rains are anticipated in other districts.