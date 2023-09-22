IMD issues yellow alert for Northeastern Telangana, anticipates heavy rainfall

There is a low-pressure system that has been dissipated especially in the Northeastern part of the Bay of Bengal.

By ANI Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in many areas across North and Northeastern parts of Telangana. Today and tomorrow heavy rains are expected in the North and Northeastern parts of Telangana, especially in the Mancherial, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu areas, the IMD said in a statement.

While light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected across Telangana, it said.

“There is a low-pressure system that has been dissipated especially in the Northeastern part of the Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area has been dissipated over the Jharkhand area and converted into upper air circulation. It is situated from Jharkhand to Telangana across the Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh area upto 1.5km mean sea level. Due to this, Telangana will witness rains across the state,” said Sravani, IMD Hyderabad Scientist.

Sravani added “On 25 September there is a monsoon withdrawal over Rajasthan, so from next week, there will be rain showers. Hyderabad is expected cloudy conditions and rains from night to morning. Intense spells of rain are expected and light to moderate rains of thundershower tomorrow in Hyderabad, ” According to the scientist, light showers are also expected on September 28 evening, the last day of the Ganesh Idol immersion in Hyderabad.