Impact of Covid on economy: Two-day national seminar at Loyola

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Loyola Academy, Alwal, Secunderabad, is hosting a national seminar ‘Impact of COVID on informal economy of Telangana with special reference to Hyderabad’ on September 29 and 30.

The seminar is being organized with grant support from ICSSR-SRC and in partnership with the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy.