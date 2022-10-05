Impact of organised forces

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the Jai Telangana Movement (1969-70), which is one of the important topics for the government recruitment examinations.

A convention was organised in Warangal on January 28 under the auspices of the ‘Telangana Vimochanodyama Samithi’. The theme of the convention was “Liberation of Telangana” and it was presided over by a greatly respected poet Kaloji Narayana Rao. The Convention demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister. The next day, there was rioting on a large scale in Warangal and Nizamabad towns targeting the shops and oil mills owned by the Andhra merchants.

These were the two districts to where the migrations took place in a big way before and after the formation of Andhra Pradesh. The disturbances spread to all districts in Telangana. The movement also was sweeping round the Andhra districts against the all-party accord and the government order issued as a sequel.

The government deployed Army in Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Warangal, Kodad, Kothagudem, Vijayawada, Guntur and Vizag. The Army conducted flag march in all these towns.

As the movement gathered momentum, a dire need existed to coordinate and organise different forces that were agitating for Telangana. To fill the gap, the Telangana Praja Samithi (TPS) came into existence. In the beginning, it was named People’s Convention. It was established mainly by youth and intellectuals.

A few advocates, doctors, students and social workers met in Hyderabad in the month of February (may be on 18th) and decided to form a steering committee. A Madan Mohan was made its convener. He was a young advocate and a native of Siddipet of Medak district. He or the People’s Convention had no political affiliations of any sort.

The Telangana People’s Convention held its first press conference on February 26 in which it declared that whenever the Andhra Pradesh Assembly was going to convene its sessions, they would observe total bandh of Telangana on that day. The Assembly session was convened on March 3. People’s Convention and Students’ Action Committee together called for total bandh on that day and life came to a standstill in Telangana on March 3. There was an attack on Bolaram Railway Station and hundreds of agitators were taken into custody.

The People’s Convention held its first meeting on March 8 and 9 in Reddy Hostel, Hyderabad. Thousands of Telangana lovers attended it. It was estimated that as many as 15,000 delegates from different districts attended the convention. It was inaugurated by Ravada Satyanarayana, the then professor of Physics in Osmania University. It was a huge success and it turned out to be a landmark in the 1969 Telangana Movement. Sadalaxmi presided over the meeting.

Not only student leaders, political leaders like Vandemataram Ramachandra Rao and SB Giri also spoke from the dais. It was resolved unanimously in the Convention that students would boycott classes indefinitely until Telangana was separated from Andhra. Mallikarjun, Sridhar Reddy, Pulla Reddy, Mahadev Singh and such leaders were given credit for the success of the convention.

