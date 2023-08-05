Import restrictions on laptops and PCs deferred by Centre until November 1

Late Friday night, DGFT issued notification stating that the import restriction on aptops and computers will be enforced from November 1 onwards. Late Friday night, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification stating that the import restriction on specific categories of laptops and computers will be enforced from November 1 onwards.

By IANS Published Date - 12:10 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

New Delhi: The Central government has deferred its decision to restrict the import of certain category of laptops and computers until November 1, allowing companies three-months time to import these devices.

In a notification, issued late Friday night , the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced that the restriction on import of certain category of laptops and computers will come into effect from November 1 onwards.

Post November 1, no entity will be allowed to import laptops, computers, and related items without a license.

“Import consignments can be cleared till October 31, 2023, without a licence for restricted imports,” the notification said, adding that liberal transitional arrangements will be notified for the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and servers till October 31.

This is a partial reversal from its August 3 order, which had imposed import restrictions on these devices with immediate effect. The Centre has said the restrictions were imposed for security reasons and also for promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat clause.