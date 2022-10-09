Impressed by CM KCR’s welfare schemes, Maharashtra sarpanches decide to resign and join TRS (BRS)

File Photo

Hyderabad: Nearly 25 sarpanches from Lingareddy and Dharmabad mandals in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Sunday resolved to resign from their posts and join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi), supporting the party President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They expressed their willingness to contest on behalf of the BRS in the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra.

During a meeting convened at a guest house in Basara on Sunday, the sarpanches declared that they took the decision to join the TRS (BRS) as they were impressed by the development and welfare schemes initiated by Chandrashekhar Rao. They were hopeful that if the TRS (BRS) succeeded in its endeavours, schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and free power supply to farmers, would be implemented in their region as well.

The sarpanches also decided to approach the party President Chandrashekhar Rao and request him to tour in their areas to witness their problems personally.

”We have not seen the welfare and development schemes initiated by Chandrashekhar Rao being implemented elsewhere in the country. We are only echoing the aspirations of our village people and want these schemes to be implemented in our villages as well. We are confident that if Chandrashekhar Rao has his way, he will ensure that such schemes are implemented across the country,” said Sainath, deputy sarpanch of Bannelli village in Maharashtra.

On several occasions, local elected representatives and farmers from Dharmabad and other border mandals in Maharashtra have asked for a merger of their villages with Telangana considering the numerous welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana. However, Chandrashekhar Rao’s foray into national politics has renewed their hopes of getting the schemes implemented in their areas as well.