Marathwada impressed by ‘kingmaker’ KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:24 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

The Maharashtra-Telangana border presents a contrasting picture. While the road on the Maharashtra side is ridden with potholes, the stretch on Telangana side is smooth. Residents say he’s the only leader who can counter Modi on his anti-people policies

Hyderabad: “Aadmi patla hai, magar unmein shaandar dum hai (Though he appears lean, he has the guts)” — is how Hemanth Shinde, a school attender from Chikhli in Kinwat district of Maharashtra, describes Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stating that Chandrashekhar Rao is the only leader who can question Modi on his anti-people policies without any hesitation, Shinde points out that Telangana has been implementing some first-of-its-kind welfare and development measures for the last eight years since the KCR-led government came to power.

But little does one expect people like Shinde from Kinwat in Nanded district, nearly 161 km from the Telangana-Maharashtra border, to show much enthusiasm to discuss about Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions and Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak which are implemented by the TRS government in Telangana. The moment one mentions these schemes, the Marathas ask ‘Aap Telangana se ho kya? (Are you from Telangana?)’

Ever since Rao announced his plans to foray into national politics and assured free power to farmers across the country if a non-BJP government comes to power at the Centre, there has been a growing interest among the people of Marathwada to learn more about these schemes. They are confident that Chandrashekhar Rao, who has been implementing numerous innovative schemes which are benefiting the downtrodden sections of society, would keep his promise.

“We share borders with Nizamabad district and hence, are aware of Kalyana Lakshmi and Aasara pensions. Having seen KCR fighting for Telangana and now questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his anti-people policies, we agree with his views,” says Venkatesh Sallawad, a PG student from Dharmabad. He feels that even if Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts do not yield immediate results, they would definitely have a long-lasting impact on national politics and he would emerge as kingmaker at the Centre after the next elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might be the single largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly, but there is growing dissent among the people of the State ever since it came to power using its ‘backdoor politics’. The people of Nanded and other districts, especially those residing near the Telangana border, are developing an aversion to Prime Minister Modi and his ‘Jhumla’ brand of politics without caring for the difficulties faced by the people.

“KCR has proved to be a visionary leader. Whenever he speaks, he speaks about the nation and its people. Unlike Modi, who acts like Gujarat Chief Minister even after becoming Prime Minister, KCR has the traits of a national leader. To end the Modi rule, the Opposition should unite and hopefully, KCR can achieve it considering his proximity to all,” a government school principal at Chikhli says. Though he has his family roots in Ahmednagar in Gujarat, he settled in Chikhli 18 years ago.