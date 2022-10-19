Imrose, Kheerthi emerge champions in Telangana State U-15 Chess Tournament

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Mohammad Bashiq Imrose, Kheerthi Ganta emerged champions in the boys and girls categories respectively of the Telangana State Under-15 Chess Tournament held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Imrose of Nalgonda scored 6.5 points from seven rounds to clinch the title. Vignesh Advaith Vemula of Ranga Reddy and Surapaneni Chidvilas Sai settled for second and third places respectively with a score of six points.

Meanwhile in the girls category, Women Candidate Master Kheerthi Ganta won the top honours with six points. Yashvi Jain and Gade Sharanya claimed second and third spots respectively.

The top four performers in boys and girls category are selected to represent Telangana State in the upcoming U-15 National Chess Tournament.

Teams: Boys: 1 Md Bashiq Imrose; 2 Vignesh Advaith Vemula; 3 Surapaneni Chidvilas Sai; 4 A Kovidh Kushal Reddy; Girls: 1 Kheerthi Ganta; 2 Yashvi Jain; 3 Sai Mahati A; 4 Gade Sharanya

Results (Final Round): Boys: Vignesh Advaith Vemula 1651 (6) Drew with Md Bhashiq Imrose 1594 (6.5); Chidvilas Sai S 2177 (6) bt Sushanth Kamabathula 1558 (5.5); Rahul Mynala 1425 (5.5) drew to K Sree Rama Anjani Kumar 1317 (5.5); Suhaas Kuppili 1356 (5.5) drew to Ruthwik Reddy Upparigudem (5.5); A Kovidh Kushal Reddy 1272(6) bt Kandi Santosh Sai Karthik (4.5); Girls: Yashvi Jain 1427 (6) bt G Shivamshika 1250 (5); Narahari Geethika Hasini 1397(4.5) lost to WCM Kheerthi Ganta 1661 (6); Sai Mahati A 1575 (5.5) bt Anmol Mathur 1277 (4); Gade Sharanya 1355 (5.5) bt Asma Maryam Begum 1122 (4); Hasini Kamabathula 1151 (5)bt Sahejdeep Kaur 1207 (4).