IMS scam: Suspension of officials involved to continue till further orders

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday ordered continuation of suspension of eight officials of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) including its former Director Ch. Devika Rani from the date of their detention in 2019.

Devika Rani attained superannuation on January 31 last. These officials were suspended for their alleged involvement in the IMS scam busted in 2019. In all, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is probing the case, arrested over 23 people including IMS officials and a few representatives of pharmaceutical companies.

The suspension of these officers will continue till further orders, according to Special Chief Secretary to the government I Rani Kumudini.

Apart from Devika Rani, former IMS Warangal Joint Director K Padma, pharmacists M Radhika, Lavanya and Naga Lakshmi, senior assistants V Harshavardhan and M Surendernath Babu and Office Superintendent K Veeranna were placed under suspension.

The ACB has earlier seized Rs 4.47 crore of unaccounted money allegedly belonging to Devika Rani and ESI pharmacist Naga Lakshmi. The duo allegedly invested the unaccounted money with a real estate company in Cyberabad for purchasing commercial and residential spaces.

The amount was seized from the real estate firm. Both the officers had reportedly invested the money towards purchase of six residential flats and about 15,000 square feet of commercial space in the names of their family besides Devika Rani allegedly invested Rs 22 lakh in the name of benamidars.

The ACB has also identified separate amount which was paid through cheques and online transfers through various sources to purchase the property.

