IMT Hyderabad, HCL Technologies sign MoU to shape future IT leaders

This strategic partnership aims to equip future business leaders with the necessary domain knowledge and functional expertise to excel in the IT industry

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:54 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: IMT Hyderabad and HCL Technologies have joined hands through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively design and deliver an innovative Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program specialized in Information Technology (IT).

This strategic partnership aims to equip future business leaders with the necessary domain knowledge and functional expertise to excel in the IT industry. The collaboration intends to create a talent pool that is industry-ready and prepared for the challenges of the IT sector.

Dr. K. Sriharsha Reddy, Director and Professor at IMT Hyderabad, emphasized the importance of emerging technologies and rapid digitalization in today’s business landscape.

Ashish Bhalla, Director HR at HCL Technologies, SK Joshi, Former Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, and Prakash Pathak, Head, Corporate Relations, IMT Hyderabad also spoke.