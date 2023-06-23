Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, Star Cancer Hospitals to organize free cancer camps across TS

As a part of these efforts, a free cancer screening camp for members of the cine industry, will be conducted by the care givers of Star Cancer Hospitals at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: Star Cancer Hospitals is collaborating with Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust to organize a series of free cancer camps across Telangana to detect cancer among patients at an early stage.

As a part of these efforts, a free cancer screening camp for members of the cine industry, will be conducted by the care givers of Star Cancer Hospitals at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank on Sunday, July 9.

Complimenting Managing Director, Star Hospitals, Dr. Mannem Gopichand, actor Chiranjeevi, who is spearheading the initiative of organizing free cancer screening camps, said “At present, the free cancer screening camps will be held for general public once a month at select locations in both the Telugu-speaking states. In the coming months, the number of locations and frequency of the cancer screening camps will be increased gradually.”