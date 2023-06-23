World Bank Consultant Dr Evgueni Victorovich Polickov visits PJTSAU

World Bank and FAO Consultant Dr Evgueni Victorovich Polickov visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: World Bank and FAO Consultant (Economic Development) Dr Evgueni Victorovich Polickov visited Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Friday and interacted with university officials on the progress of projects under National Agricultural Higher Education Project.

Registrar M Venkata Ramana briefed Dr. Polickov about the activities carried out in education, research and extension through a powerpoint presentation encompassing themes on climate change and NICRA activities.

Discussions were held on issues related to agriculture such as impact of climate change on crops, technologies developed to mitigate climate change and creating the awareness among the farming communities on these aspects, etc. Dr. Polickov also visited Augmented and Virtual Reality Laboratory on the university campus.